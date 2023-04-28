WOWBURGER is set to launch its latest culinary masterpiece, the ultimate WOW Chicken Burger, next Wednesday May 3 and they are giving away a whole load of FREE burgers to celebrate!

Following the latest ‘Love Me or Lose Me’ campaign which saw the introduction to three limited edition burgers at WOWBURGER, it was in the customers’ hands to vote for their favourite. Only one could stay. With the choice of a Crispy Onion Cheeseburger, Fritter Burger and Chicken Burger, it was a tough competition but chicken led the polls as the firm favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the launch of Chicken Bites to the menu last Summer, the ‘WOW Chicken Burger’ is the second chicken addition to the WOWBURGER menu following such high demand from our loyal legion of followers.

Make sure you get your free burger next week

There’s plenty of chicken burgers out there, what makes WOW’s so so good?

This mouth-watering bun starts with a tender, juicy chicken breast. The chicken is tossed in a special blend of spices and fried to crispy, delicious perfection. Then placed alongside crispy lettuce, sliced tomatoes, secret MOM sauce, all served on a toasted bun. Looking to mix it up? It wouldn’t be WOWBURGER without your choice of free toppings, customise yours for the perfect burger blend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch, WOWBURGER are giving away 100 free WOW Chicken Burgers on Wednesday 3rd May, it will be on a first come first serve, so get in line and grab yours before they’re gone!

Created for you and voted for by you, the WOW Chicken Burger is priced at £8.45 and available from Wednesday 3rd May in all locations for dine-in, collection and delivery. For more information visit wowburger.co.uk

When it comes to serious burgers, golden hand cut fries, creamy thick shakes and FREE toppings bonanza, WOWBURGER has it all. They opened their very first burger hut in Irish nightclub The Workman’s Club, Dublin in 2015.

They’re on a roll now with over 20 locations across Ireland and now flipping our way to the British burger scene and expanding to the United Kingdom. The first beautiful burger joint is operating in Doncaster, Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad