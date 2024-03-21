Former RICS president joins leading property consultancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham has joined Barnsdales as Head of Valuations to lead the Valuation Department, focussing on RICS “Red Book” secured lending valuations and setting up the company’s first ‘official’ office in the capital.

Graham is a high-profile name in the industry, and in 2024 was named the Global 100 Commercial Property Business Leader of the Year for the second consecutive year, his sixth national property industry award in four years - now including clinching the SME Legal Awards – Best Property Professionals (London) 2024.

He is also a Chartered Arbitrator, and one of the three panel arbitrators, chaired by Lord Neuberger, on the recently concluded MOD Estate dispute with their Landlord, Annington. He is a Past Master of the Chartered Surveyors Livery Company as well as a visiting professor at Westminster University where he has lectured for some forty years to a wide range of students and courses.

Graham Chase

He was chairman of Chase & Partners LLP, having founded the company in 1995, until the business was transferred to Chase Sinclair Clark LLP (CSC LLP) in 2022. He continues to work for CSC LLP as a senior surveyor. As part of the arrangement, Barndales will trade from the CSC LLP office at Maiden Lane, Covent Garden.

Speaking about his appointment at Barnsdales, Graham said:

“I first met Jason Barnsdale (Managing Director of Barnsdales) when he was with Warner Estates in the early 2000s and have always been impressed with his business acumen and approach to people.

“He is a tremendous individual who has always impressed me as a businessman and person, and he knows what I do in business. He is passionate about what he does and cares for his staff and clients, always putting them first, an approach I applaud. He has already achieved great things with Barnsdales, transforming it from a local residential-based agency practice to a national brand. I hope I can assist him in establishing more.

“I am delighted with this appointment as an employee in addition to my continuing employment with Chase Sinclair Clark as a senior surveyor. Although I ran Chase & Partners for a quarter of a century, and other businesses, including flotations on the London Stock Exchange, I decided I needed a change with a focus on my work as a surveyor, valuer, dispute resolver and expert witness. My roles at both Barnsdales and Chase allow me to achieve this new objective.

“At 70, I have no intention of retiring any time soon. My wife, Fiona, has MS [multiple sclerosis] and is wheelchair-bound and speech is difficult but otherwise is well, so I wanted to do something that uses my expertise and abilities, but also allows me to look after her and remain positive at all times. Taking her with me on property inspections is a great joy.

”I have learnt to trust my gut, and when circumstances change, outcomes must also change. It’s an important rule of valuation and in the witness box as an expert - if the evidence changes, you must be prepared to reconsider your opinion. I learned a lot from running a business over so many years, which I can apply to my work in supporting Barnsdales, and consequently feel very comfortable with where I am now”.

“Jason has always wanted a London office for Barnsdales to provide secured valuation lending work in the south east and, with the approval of both CSC LLP and Barnsdales, I was happy to do it.”

Barnsdales is a leading property consultancy which was established in 1905 and provides a full range of integrated property services to corporate and private clients.

Jason Barnsdale, Managing Director at Barnsdales, said:

“Graham is one of the best-known surveyors in the UK property industry, and for good reason. He has a high profile thanks to his track record and achievements which have seen him win multiple awards and become an influential figure at the RICS.

“I’m delighted that he’s chosen to bring that wealth of knowledge and experience to Barnsdales to establish our first London office and provide a Red Book and secured lending valuation service to the south east.