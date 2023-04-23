Former civic mayor supports plans for UK’s largest green energy hub in Doncaster

Former civic mayor Tony Sockett has supported plans for a major green energy and battery storage station after campaigning against previous development plans on the site.

The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy hub would lie to the west of Barnby Dun, on the site of the former power station which closed in 1994.

Proposed by Banks Renewables, the scheme would be the largest battery energy storage system currently planned in the UK and one of the largest worldwide.

Mr Sockett was councillor for the Bentley ward for 11 years and the Civic Mayor and Chair of Doncaster Council and in 2007-8.

During his time as councillor he campaigned against previous proposals for gas power stations on the site.

He remains active in environmental issues in Doncaster after his retirement, including working for the Danym Drainage Board, of which he was formerly chair.

Earlier this month, he attended one of the regular consultation events for the Thorpe Marsh scheme held by proposers Banks Renewables and decided to support it.

Tony Sockett said: “I’ve had an interest in the Thorpe Marsh site for the last 20 years.

"Since the power station ceased to operate, there’ve been a number of attempts to try and provide some other kind of facility, activity or business there, and we objected to most of those mainly because of the limits on road transport to and from the site.

“It’s important that we recognise the industrial background of our community. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that, with the loss of coal and reduction in gas levels, there is a need for some sort of alternative energy facility, which is why I think this is a very different project to others that have gone before.

“The realistic requirement for us all to face up to is that we will require alternative forms of energy and the fact that the Thorpe Marsh site is on the National Grid is a bonus to us.

“The installation of the plans that are being made by Banks is positive in that it will be able to hold the electricity until such time as it can be fed into the National Grid, and thus providing energy for future generations.”

The hub would have an energy storage capacity of 2.8GWh, powering 340,000 average homes using renewable means.

It would also feature environmental enhancements such as wetlands, woodlands and grassland, allowing for biodiversity net gain as required in Doncaster Council’s Local Plan.

At consultation events, ideas are being gathered about other social benefits that could be implemented for the local community.

The first planning application for the scheme was lodged in January, with more to be expected in the coming months.

If approved, Banks Renewables will begin work on the site in 2024.