Forge Island fully occupied after Doncaster-based independent pizza restaurant signs lease

The Rustic Pizza Co hasexchanged a deal with Muse, to open a new outlet in the last remaining retail space at Forge Island in Rotherham town centre, which is set to open in 2024.

The Rustic Pizza Co was founded in 2017 by Doncaster-based husband and wife team Lee and Sian who originally ran a mobile street food business.

The duo transformed a passion for pizza into a successful business venture, delivering their freshly made, wood-fired pizzas across their home city as well as events and festivals all over the country.

The Rustic Pizza Company in Doncaster's Wool Market

The company opened its first permanent outlet at the popular food court in Doncaster’s Wool Market in 2019 before having to diversify due to the pandemic and resulting lockdown in March 2020, delivering up to 500 DIY pizza kits a day across Doncaster.

The business has grown from strength-to-strength since re-opening to the public in June 2020, with both its in-dining and takeaway service proving hugely popular with customers.

The independent eateries will be joining boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge at he new development.

Lee Ogley, co-owner of The Rustic Pizza Co said: “Having grown our business across Doncaster over the last five years, we have been looking to venture into a new town or city for a while and Forge Island ticked all the boxes in terms of being a leisure destination with a focus on attracting local, independent businesses.

“I am really excited to work alongside the other indie restaurants and cafes to create something truly special for the people of Rotherham.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, added: : “The council is very happy to welcome The Rustic Pizza Co to Forge Island.

“It will be joining a fantastic range of café, restaurant and leisure facilities at the state-of-the-art Forge Island site and will provide families with a whole host of fun activities right in the heart of the town centre.