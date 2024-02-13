Food hygiene ratings of two and five handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bawtry's Bar & Brasserie/Little Bawtry's, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bawtrys, 52 High Street, Bawtry, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 8.
A two means some improvement is needed.
And Subway, a takeaway at 6 South Mall Frenchgate Centre, was given a score of five on September 11.
A 5 means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.