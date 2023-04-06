Food hygiene ratings of three out of five handed to two Doncaster establishments
Food hygiene ratings of three out of five have been handed to two Doncaster establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fuzion at King Street, Thorne, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 28.
And JJ's Cafe at Crompton Road, Wheatley, was also given a score of three on February 28.
A score of 3 states that a business is generally viewed as satisfactory. Although there is room for improvement, these aren't viewed as immediate and they don't pose any threats to consumers.