News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Food hygiene ratings of three out of five handed to two Doncaster establishments

Food hygiene ratings of three out of five have been handed to two Doncaster establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Fuzion at King Street, Thorne, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 28.

And JJ's Cafe at Crompton Road, Wheatley, was also given a score of three on February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A score of 3 states that a business is generally viewed as satisfactory. Although there is room for improvement, these aren't viewed as immediate and they don't pose any threats to consumers.

Two have been given a three ratingTwo have been given a three rating
Two have been given a three rating
Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencyKing StreetThorneCafe