Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed out - meaning they are generally satisfactory or good
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at Main Street, Sprotbrough; rated on February 27
And one rating to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Manvers Arms at Harlington Road, Adwick Upon Dearne; rated on February 27
Plus one for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Chico's Pizza at Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on February 27