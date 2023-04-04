News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed out - meaning they are generally satisfactory or good

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at Main Street, Sprotbrough; rated on February 27

And one rating to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Three establishments were inspectedThree establishments were inspected
• Rated 4: Manvers Arms at Harlington Road, Adwick Upon Dearne; rated on February 27

Plus one for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Chico's Pizza at Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on February 27

