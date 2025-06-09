Food hygiene ratings of three and four given to two Doncaster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subway, Booking Hall, at Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 2.
And Subway, at Platform 1, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, was given a score of three on May 2.
Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.