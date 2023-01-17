Food hygiene ratings of one and two handed out in Doncaster
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Zaras, at Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.
And Zdrava Greek Restaurant, at Nether Hall Road, Doncaster was given a score of one on December 12.
Of Doncaster's total 488 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 340 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.