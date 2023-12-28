News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings of one and four handed to two Doncaster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Golden Star, at 122 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

And Bake Bake, at 1 Copley Road, Doncaster was given a score of one on November 21.

It means that of Doncaster's 332 takeaways with ratings, 194 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Visit https://www.food.gov.uk/ for more on the ratings scheme.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency