Food hygiene ratings of one and four handed to two Doncaster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Golden Star, at 122 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And Bake Bake, at 1 Copley Road, Doncaster was given a score of one on November 21.
It means that of Doncaster's 332 takeaways with ratings, 194 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
Visit https://www.food.gov.uk/ for more on the ratings scheme.