Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to two Doncaster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella's Butties, at 36 Church Street, Conisbrough, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 4.

And Tasty Wok, at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, was also given a score of four on September 4.

A score for four means hygiene standards are good.

Of Doncaster's 323 takeaways with ratings, 187 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.