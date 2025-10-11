Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to two Doncaster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bella's Butties, at 36 Church Street, Conisbrough, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 4.
And Tasty Wok, at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, was also given a score of four on September 4.
A score for four means hygiene standards are good.
Of Doncaster's 323 takeaways with ratings, 187 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.