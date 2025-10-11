Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to two Doncaster takeaways

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Oct 2025, 10:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bella's Butties, at 36 Church Street, Conisbrough, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 4.

And Tasty Wok, at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, was also given a score of four on September 4.

A score for four means hygiene standards are good.

Of Doncaster's 323 takeaways with ratings, 187 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

