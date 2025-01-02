Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings of four – meaning standards are good – have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Helping Hands Community Cafe at Edlington Hill Top Centre, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated November 26
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Anne Arms at Suttonfield Road, Sutton; rated November 26
• Rated 4: The Comrades Club at Elmfield Lodge, Bennetthorpe; rated November 26
