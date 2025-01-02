Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings of four – meaning standards are good – have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Helping Hands Community Cafe at Edlington Hill Top Centre, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated November 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Anne Arms at Suttonfield Road, Sutton; rated November 26

• Rated 4: The Comrades Club at Elmfield Lodge, Bennetthorpe; rated November 26

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencyEdlingtonSutton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice