Food hygiene ratings of four and five handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to a village club:
• Rated 4: Dunscroft Social Club at Flat Dunscroft Social Wmc, 200 Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on October 14
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jade Garden at 20 Grange Lane, New Rossington; rated on November 16
• Rated 4: Armthorpe Sports Pavilion at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe; rated on October 14