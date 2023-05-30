News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings of four and five handed to six Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:39 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cast at Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on May 25

Inspectors visited six food places in DoncasterInspectors visited six food places in Doncaster
• Rated 5: Go Swimstars at Street Record, Tickhill Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Red Lion Hotel at Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chick N Run at 14 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: Super Fryer at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on April 21

*A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good and a 5 that hygiene standards are very good.

