Food hygiene ratings of four and five handed to six Doncaster establishments

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Cast at Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on May 25

Inspectors visited six food places in Doncaster

• Rated 5: Go Swimstars at Street Record, Tickhill Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on May 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Red Lion Hotel at Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chick N Run at 14 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: Super Fryer at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on April 21