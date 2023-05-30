Food hygiene ratings of four and five handed to six Doncaster establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cast at Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Go Swimstars at Street Record, Tickhill Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on May 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Red Lion Hotel at Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on April 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chick N Run at 14 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on May 25
• Rated 4: Super Fryer at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on April 21
*A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good and a 5 that hygiene standards are very good.