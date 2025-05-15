Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Country Kitchen at 37 Arksey Lane, Bentley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 9.
And Balti Palace, a takeaway at Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, was given a score of five on May 8.
The food hygiene ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary