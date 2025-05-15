Food hygiene ratings of four and five given to two Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 08:54 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Country Kitchen at 37 Arksey Lane, Bentley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 9.

And Balti Palace, a takeaway at Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, was given a score of five on May 8.

The food hygiene ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

