Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Mumbai The Restaurant at 14-16 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on September 17

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food hygiene ratings of between zero and two given to four Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 2: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 2: Dragon Inn at 5 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 0: Pizza Hot at Unit 5, Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington; rated on September 17