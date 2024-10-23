Food hygiene ratings of between zero and two given to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Mumbai The Restaurant at 14-16 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on September 17
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 17
• Rated 2: Dragon Inn at 5 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on September 17
• Rated 0: Pizza Hot at Unit 5, Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington; rated on September 17
