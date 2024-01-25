Food hygiene ratings of between two and five handed to eight Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Balby Community Library at High Road, Balby; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Silver Link Centre at 13a Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Family Hub at Bullcroft Memorial Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Mcdonalds Restaurant Ltd at Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Way, Bentley; rated on January 11
• Rated 2: One of a Kind "Kind Hearted Community". At 37 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on December 14
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Askern Grill at Linden House, 28 Station Road, Askern; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Madras Indian Takeaway at West End Road, Norton; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Nero Artisan Pizza at Unit C6, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 12