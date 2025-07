Food hygiene ratings of between three and five given to 18 Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kokob at 31a Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Dario's Ristorante at Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Campsmount Academy, Ryecroft Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Antep Bar & Grill at 10 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Fishlake Mill Marquee at Fishlake Mill, East Field Road, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Fishlake Mill Restaurant at Fishlake Mill, East Field Road, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Salvation Army Luncheon Club at Doncaster Lakeside Community Church, Doncaster; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Off Course at Doncaster Town Moor Golf Course, Bawtry Road, Doncaster; rated on June 24

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gigi's at 2 Owston Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Windmill Castle at 25 Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery Edenthorpe at Lyndale Avenue, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 24

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Rahmans Biryani at Unit 2, Goodison Boulevard Industrial Estate, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Delizio Pizzeria at 165 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Indian Cuisine at 151 St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Dragon Heart at 210 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Star Pizza at 20 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on June 4

• Rated 3: Moorends Pizzaria at 142 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on June 5

• Rated 3: Thornes Best Kebab at 8 Finkle Court, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 5