Food hygiene ratings of between one and three handed to four Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Mellors Catering Services at Sandringham Primary School, Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on January 16

• Rated 2: Mumbai The Restaurant at 14-16 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 16

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Mother Hubbard's at Unit 3, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on January 16

• Rated 1: Yummy at 8 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 16

The food hygiene ratings are:

5: Very good hygiene standards and fully complies with the law

4: Good hygiene standards and complies well with the law

3: Generally satisfactory hygiene standards

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvements are necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required