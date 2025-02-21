Food hygiene ratings of between one and three handed to four Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Mellors Catering Services at Sandringham Primary School, Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on January 16
• Rated 2: Mumbai The Restaurant at 14-16 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 16
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Mother Hubbard's at Unit 3, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on January 16
• Rated 1: Yummy at 8 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 16
The food hygiene ratings are:
5: Very good hygiene standards and fully complies with the law
4: Good hygiene standards and complies well with the law
3: Generally satisfactory hygiene standards
2: Some improvement is necessary
1: Major improvements are necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required
