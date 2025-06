Food hygiene ratings of between one and five given to 16 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Enigma Rooms Ltd at 37 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Gate Gourmet at Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Moranis Gelato at 4 Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Scran at 10 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather Limited, Robert Bosch at Unit A, Parkside Business Park, Spinners Road, Wheatley; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: The Cafe Factor at The White Building, Brunel Road, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Taste of India Conisbrough at 26 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: Brodsworth Hall Tea Rooms at Brodsworth Hall, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Motorway Services, North Service Area At Junction 5, Doncaster; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Old Village Tea Rooms at Unit 3, Holme Farm, Thorne Road, Stainforth; rated on June 5

• Rated 1: Opera Ristorante at 42-43 Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on May 16

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Lakeside Beefeater at Lakeside Beefeater And Premier Inn, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on June 11

• Rated 4: St Leger Tavern at 8 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on May 9

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chinese House at Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Piripizz at Unit 1, 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on June 17

• Rated 1: Poto Poto at 30 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 25