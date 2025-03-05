Food hygiene ratings of between four and one given to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Swallowdale Cafeteria at Swallowdale, Jubilee Close, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 28

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Food hygiene ratings of between four and one given to four Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: Subway, Booking Hall at Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on February 18

• Rated 2: Pizza King at 121 Hirst Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 28

• Rated 1: Grillporium at 233 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 28

