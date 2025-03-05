Food hygiene ratings of between four and one given to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Swallowdale Cafeteria at Swallowdale, Jubilee Close, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 28
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Subway, Booking Hall at Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on February 18
• Rated 2: Pizza King at 121 Hirst Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 28
• Rated 1: Grillporium at 233 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 28
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.