Food hygiene ratings of between five and two given to 18 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: H's Cafe & Deli at 9a Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Summers Cafe at Unit 5, Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 29

The inspectors visited 18 different food establishments.

• Rated 5: Dainty Doris Ltd at Roan Fisheries Limited, Norton Common Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Speedy's Diner 64 at 232 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Aphrodite Spa and Beauty at Hollin House, Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Admiral at 26 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Xiao Chi at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 24

• Rated 4: Venn Catering at New Pastures Primary School Upper School, Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 4: Sibella Shisha Bar (Upstairs) at 12 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 3: Antep Bar & Grill at 10 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 3: Movida at 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 2: El Toro at 14-14a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Flares - Reflex at Flares, 4-5 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 4: Luxx Lounge at 14 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 4: O'Donegans at 21 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 2: Jacques at Lounge, 10-20 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27

• Rated 2: Social at 26-30 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 2: Hot Stuff at Ground Floor, 1a Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27