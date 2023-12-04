Food hygiene ratings of between five and two given to 18 Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: H's Cafe & Deli at 9a Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Summers Cafe at Unit 5, Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Dainty Doris Ltd at Roan Fisheries Limited, Norton Common Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Speedy's Diner 64 at 232 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Aphrodite Spa and Beauty at Hollin House, Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Admiral at 26 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Xiao Chi at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 24
• Rated 4: Venn Catering at New Pastures Primary School Upper School, Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 7
• Rated 4: Sibella Shisha Bar (Upstairs) at 12 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 3: Antep Bar & Grill at 10 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 3: Movida at 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 2: El Toro at 14-14a Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on October 27
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Flares - Reflex at Flares, 4-5 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 4: Luxx Lounge at 14 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 4: O'Donegans at 21 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 2: Jacques at Lounge, 10-20 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 2: Social at 26-30 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Hot Stuff at Ground Floor, 1a Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 27
*The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is led by the government in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It is put in place to make sure that cafes, food stalls, takeaways, restaurants, and more are preparing food in sanitary, and safe conditions – thus protecting the public.