Food hygiene ratings of between five and three given to 15 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Unit A, Parkside Business Park, Spinners Road, Wheatley; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: L&J at The Barge Inn Kitchen at Staniland Marina, Lock Hill, Thorne; rated on October 12

The new ratings range from three to five.

• Rated 5: The Ridge Employability College at 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick Le Street; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: Taste of India at 26 Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: The Rustic Pizza Co at Unit 3, Travelodge, Lakeside Boulevard, Lakeside; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Mav's at Unit 3, Cliff Street Industrial Estate, Cliff Street, Mexborough; rated on July 18

• Rated 4: Smash Burger and Dessert at 86-88 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 25

• Rated 4: Roadside Cafe at 101 St Catherines Avenue, Balby; rated on July 11

• Rated 3: Ben's at 29-31 Market Place, Bawtry; rated on August 31

• Rated 3: Hungry Dragon at 16 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 25

• Rated 3: Masala Restaurant Bentley Doncaster Ltd at 9 High Street, Bentley; rated on July 27

• Rated 3: Twisted Skatepark Cafe at Twisted Skatepark At, 3 Marshgate, Doncaster; rated on July 13

• Rated 3: Wafflebox at 63 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 6

Takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bubl at 86 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 18