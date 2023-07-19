Food hygiene ratings handed to two more Doncaster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hamilton's Meals, at Newlands Drive, Cusworth, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13.
And The Cafe @ Rokeby Gardens, at Rokeby Gardens, Queen Mary Crescent, Kirk Sandall, was also given a score of four on June 13.
Of Doncaster's 498 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 345 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.