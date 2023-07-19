News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to two more Doncaster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Hamilton's Meals, at Newlands Drive, Cusworth, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13.

And The Cafe @ Rokeby Gardens, at Rokeby Gardens, Queen Mary Crescent, Kirk Sandall, was also given a score of four on June 13.

Of Doncaster's 498 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 345 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

