Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments - one receiving the lowest score of a zero

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Willa Spoons, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Silver Street in Thorne was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 2.

And Tea Wi Two, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road in Bentleywas given a score of one on May 2.

A score of one shows that major and immediate changes are needed, as a business has scored 45 to 50 points. This usually means that there are consistent breaches of food hygiene rules and often a lack of training within the organisation

A score of zero rating indicates that urgent improvement is necessaryA score of zero rating indicates that urgent improvement is necessary
A score of zero rating indicates that urgent improvement is necessary and the establishment is almost totally non-compliant.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality.

