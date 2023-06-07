Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments - one receiving the lowest score of a zero

Willa Spoons, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Silver Street in Thorne was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 2.

And Tea Wi Two, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road in Bentleywas given a score of one on May 2.

A score of one shows that major and immediate changes are needed, as a business has scored 45 to 50 points. This usually means that there are consistent breaches of food hygiene rules and often a lack of training within the organisation

A score of zero rating indicates that urgent improvement is necessary and the establishment is almost totally non-compliant.