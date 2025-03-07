Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments - both receiving fours meaning standards are good

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:17 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Railway, a pub, bar or nightclub at West Street, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 30.

And Cyprus Gardens, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Cleveland Street, Doncaster was also given a score of four on January 30.

