News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

The Latte Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

And New Fortune, a takeaway at The Grange, Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster was given a score of four on May 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

Two establishments were inspectedTwo establishments were inspected
Two establishments were inspected
Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency