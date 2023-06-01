The Latte Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

And New Fortune, a takeaway at The Grange, Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster was given a score of four on May 11.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection and is not a guide to food quality.