Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Otto Bar & Kitchen at 8-10 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 10
• Rated 3: @toppings at 73-79 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 10
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Royal Oak at Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on July 10