Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:13 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Otto Bar & Kitchen at 8-10 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: @toppings at 73-79 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 10

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Royal Oak at Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on July 10

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencySprotbroughTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice