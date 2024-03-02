News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 22:54 GMT
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Cafe Nero at 41 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 24

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Platters at Unit 6, Tadcaster Court, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated on February 22

• Rated 3: Ayesha Indian Takeaway, tear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 24

