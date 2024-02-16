Food hygiene ratings handed to four establishments - two Chinese takeaways receive a 1
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Arena Coffee at 28 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on February 14
• Rated 4: Goals Soccer Centre at Goals, Worcester Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 11
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 1: China City at 258 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 11
• Rated 1: China Town Chinese Takeaway at 6 Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on January 11
A rating of 1 means that major improvements are needed. If an organisation scores between 45 and 50 points, it'll receive this rating.
Organisations can amount this number of points if there are multiple breaches of food hygiene rules and a lack of training among staff.
The government-led scheme is all about protecting the consumer from receiving food prepared in unsanitary conditions.