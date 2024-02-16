Food hygiene ratings handed to four establishments - two Chinese takeaways receive a 1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Arena Coffee at 28 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on February 14

• Rated 4: Goals Soccer Centre at Goals, Worcester Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 11

A rating of 1 means that major improvements are needed.

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 1: China City at 258 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 11

• Rated 1: China Town Chinese Takeaway at 6 Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on January 11

Organisations can amount this number of points if there are multiple breaches of food hygiene rules and a lack of training among staff.