Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - three require major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, and three require major improvement.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Colemans American Diner at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on July 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Canal Tavern at South Parade, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on July 22

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 1: Pete's Plaice & Chinese at 50 Kings Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on July 22

• Rated 1: Pizza Milano at 82 Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster; rated on July 22

Here's what the different ratings mean:

5 - Very Good

4 - Good

3 - Generally Satisfactory

2 - Improvement Necessary

1 - Major Improvement Necessary

0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary

