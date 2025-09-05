Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - three require major improvement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Colemans American Diner at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on July 22
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Canal Tavern at South Parade, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on July 22
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 1: Pete's Plaice & Chinese at 50 Kings Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on July 22
• Rated 1: Pizza Milano at 82 Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster; rated on July 22
Here's what the different ratings mean:
5 - Very Good
4 - Good
3 - Generally Satisfactory
2 - Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary