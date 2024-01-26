News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one takeaway requiring major improvement

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Venn Catering - Upper School at New Pastures Primary School, Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 3: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 25

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one takeaway requiring major improvement.

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 9 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Sultans at 9 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 1: Pizza King Express BBQ House at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on December 21

The food hygiene rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

