Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one takeaway requiring major improvement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Venn Catering - Upper School at New Pastures Primary School, Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 7
• Rated 3: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 25
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 9 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Sultans at 9 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on January 25
• Rated 1: Pizza King Express BBQ House at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on December 21
The food hygiene rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.