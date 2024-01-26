Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Venn Catering - Upper School at New Pastures Primary School, Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 3: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 25

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one takeaway requiring major improvement.

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 9 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Sultans at 9 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 1: Pizza King Express BBQ House at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on December 21