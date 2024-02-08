Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Roz's Kitchen at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at 4-6 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 5

Inspectors rated them between four and five.

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Salutation at 14 South Parade, Doncaster; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The White Rose at Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on January 18

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Ciao Pizzeria at 73 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on January 30