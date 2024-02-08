Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Roz's Kitchen at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at 4-6 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 5
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Salutation at 14 South Parade, Doncaster; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: The White Rose at Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on January 18
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ciao Pizzeria at 73 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on January 30
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme makes it easier for consumers to choose places with good hygiene standards when they are eating out or shopping for food.