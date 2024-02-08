News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Roz's Kitchen at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at 4-6 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 5

Inspectors rated them between four and five.Inspectors rated them between four and five.
Inspectors rated them between four and five.

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Salutation at 14 South Parade, Doncaster; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The White Rose at Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on January 18

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Ciao Pizzeria at 73 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on January 30

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme makes it easier for consumers to choose places with good hygiene standards when they are eating out or shopping for food.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencySprotbrough