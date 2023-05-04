News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
34 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments - all fives except one

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th May 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:34 BST

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dawn til Dusk at 3a Wood Street; rated on April 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Doncaster University Technical College, College Road; rated on April 26

All received a rating of five, except oneAll received a rating of five, except one
All received a rating of five, except one
Most Popular

• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ at Sir Thomas Wharton Community College, Tait Avenue, Edlington; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Ice Caps Cafe at The Dome, Gliwice Way; rated on April 19

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Alma Inn at 13 West Street, Conisbrough; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: The Sun Inn Pub at Barnsley Road, Scawsby; rated on March 18

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Posh Charcoal at Unit 3, Plantation Road, Balby; rated on April 24

• Rated 2: Armthorpe Grill at 3 Croft Court, Church Street, Armthorpe; rated on March 29

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncaster