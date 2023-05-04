Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments - all fives except one
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dawn til Dusk at 3a Wood Street; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Doncaster University Technical College, College Road; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ at Sir Thomas Wharton Community College, Tait Avenue, Edlington; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Ice Caps Cafe at The Dome, Gliwice Way; rated on April 19
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Alma Inn at 13 West Street, Conisbrough; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: The Sun Inn Pub at Barnsley Road, Scawsby; rated on March 18
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Posh Charcoal at Unit 3, Plantation Road, Balby; rated on April 24
• Rated 2: Armthorpe Grill at 3 Croft Court, Church Street, Armthorpe; rated on March 29