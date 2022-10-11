Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.
The following ratings were given to restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 4
• Rated 4: Unit 6 - Brix Limited at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on September 3
• Rated 4: Doncaster 109 Aeroplane Co Ltd at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, Dakota Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated September 2
And one rating given to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Rossington Club And Institute at Queen Marys Road, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated September 2
Plus four takeaways received a 5 rating:
The Sandwich Box at 56 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated October 7
Domino's Pizza at Unit 1, 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated October 1
Franks Fish Shop at 228 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated October 1
Sandwicheria at 16 North Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated September 23