Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments.

By Stephanie Bateman
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The following ratings were given to restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 4

• Rated 4: Unit 6 - Brix Limited at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on September 3

The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 4: Doncaster 109 Aeroplane Co Ltd at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, Dakota Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated September 2

And one rating given to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Rossington Club And Institute at Queen Marys Road, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated September 2

Plus four takeaways received a 5 rating:

The Sandwich Box at 56 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated October 7

Domino's Pizza at Unit 1, 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated October 1

Franks Fish Shop at 228 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated October 1

Sandwicheria at 16 North Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated September 23

