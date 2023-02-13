The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Baxter Storey @ Amazon at Unit 1, Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Fir Tree Farm Equestrian Centre at Fir Tree Farm, Trumfleet Lane, Moss, Doncaster; rated on February 9

How did your favourite fare?

• Rated 5: Mack Opco Ltd at Ramada Encore Hotel, First Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Chik Box @ Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: K Town Chicken @ Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 4: Ollies Cafe at 13a Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 7

• Rated 3: Taste, at 36 Kingsgate, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Baxter Arms at Fenwick Lane, Fenwick; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Hatfield Chace at Doncaster Road, Hatfield; rated on February 2

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Platters at Unit 6, Tadcaster Court, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: Kings House Chinese Takeaway at 107 Main Street, Mexborough; rated on September 1