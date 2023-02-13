Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Baxter Storey @ Amazon at Unit 1, Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Fir Tree Farm Equestrian Centre at Fir Tree Farm, Trumfleet Lane, Moss, Doncaster; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Mack Opco Ltd at Ramada Encore Hotel, First Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Chik Box @ Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: K Town Chicken @ Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 4: Ollies Cafe at 13a Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 7
• Rated 3: Taste, at 36 Kingsgate, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Yates at 58-59 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: The Baxter Arms at Fenwick Lane, Fenwick; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Hatfield Chace at Doncaster Road, Hatfield; rated on February 2
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Platters at Unit 6, Tadcaster Court, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on January 25
• Rated 4: Kings House Chinese Takeaway at 107 Main Street, Mexborough; rated on September 1
• Rated 4: Kezzy Burger, at 7 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on January 5.