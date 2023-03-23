Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Doncaster establishments - one received a zero

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Counting House at 23 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Cafe Factor at The White Building, Brunel Road, Off York Road; rated on March 9

Mot places received a five, but one was rated zero

• Rated 5: Kingswood Dearne Valley at Kingswood Learning And Leisure, Colliery Road, Denaby Main; rated on March 9

• Rated 4: Oriental Palace at 63 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 15

• Rated 3: Cafe Alfresco at 5-7 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on February 15

• Rated 0: Aeland Coffee Shop at 59 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on February 15

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: 1903 Hooton Pagnell at Hooton Pagnell Hall, Hooton Pagnell Village Street, Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster; rated on February 10

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Bar at 56a Westgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Pisces Fish Bar at Gattison Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Olive Branch at 3 The Old Station, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Pizza Jim at 96 Gattison Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Cleopatra Bazar at 17 Cleveland Street, Doncaster; rated on March 8