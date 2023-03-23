Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Doncaster establishments - one received a zero
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Counting House at 23 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Cafe Factor at The White Building, Brunel Road, Off York Road; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Kingswood Dearne Valley at Kingswood Learning And Leisure, Colliery Road, Denaby Main; rated on March 9
• Rated 4: Oriental Palace at 63 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 15
• Rated 3: Cafe Alfresco at 5-7 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on February 15
• Rated 0: Aeland Coffee Shop at 59 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on February 15
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: 1903 Hooton Pagnell at Hooton Pagnell Hall, Hooton Pagnell Village Street, Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster; rated on February 10
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Sandwich Bar at 56a Westgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Pisces Fish Bar at Gattison Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Olive Branch at 3 The Old Station, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Pizza Jim at 96 Gattison Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Cleopatra Bazar at 17 Cleveland Street, Doncaster; rated on March 8
• Rated 4: Pizza Hot at Unit 5, Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington; rated on February 8