Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Doncaster establishments - one received a zero

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Family Hub at Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on November 19

• Rated 5: Red Relish at Cantley Lodge, Acacia Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Cafe at Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Astrabound at Unit 6 Crompton Business Park, Crompton Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Askern Littlemoor Primary School, Alfred Road, Instoneville, Doncaster; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Spa Academy Askern, Sutton Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd at Ardagh Glass Limited, Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 13

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Democratic Club at Democratic Club And Institute, Southfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on November 6

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Castle Fish Bar at 54 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 1, The Abbey Shopping Centre, Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on November 14

• Rated 0: Subway, Booking Hall at Platform 4, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on October 16