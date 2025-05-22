Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one requires some improvement

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:57 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Mayflower pub at High Street, Austerfield, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 16.

And Golden Phoenix, a takeaway at 5 St Wilfrids Court, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, was given a score of two on April 16.

The five food hygiene ratings are:

5: Hygiene standards are very good.

4: Hygiene standards are good.

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2: Some improvement is necessary.

1: Major improvement is necessary.

0: Urgent improvement is necessary.

