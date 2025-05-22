Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one requires some improvement
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Mayflower pub at High Street, Austerfield, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 16.
And Golden Phoenix, a takeaway at 5 St Wilfrids Court, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, was given a score of two on April 16.
The five food hygiene ratings are:
5: Hygiene standards are very good.
4: Hygiene standards are good.
3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2: Some improvement is necessary.
1: Major improvement is necessary.
0: Urgent improvement is necessary.