Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one is rated one meaning major improvements are needed
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subterranea, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 24.
And Cafe Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32-34 Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster was given a score of one on October 24.
The food hygiene ratings are:
5 – very good
4 – good
3 – generally satisfactory
2 – improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
