Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one is rated one meaning major improvements are needed

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:22 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Subterranea, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 24.

And Cafe Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32-34 Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster was given a score of one on October 24.

The food hygiene ratings are:

Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one is rated one meaning major improvements are needed.

5 – very good

4 – good

3 – generally satisfactory

2 – improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

