Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments - one requires improvement
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Gurkha Lounge at 199 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on August 27
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Hong Kong Delight at 14 Main Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on August 27
• Rated 3: Fresh Shawarma at 3 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on August 27
The food hygiene ratings are:
5: Very good
4: Good
3: Generally satisfactory
2: Improvement necessary
1: Major improvement is necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required