Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Newton Arms at Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 15

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: China Town 2000 at 73 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on July 15

• Rated 3: Get Stuffed Bawtry Ltd at 5 Scot Lane, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on July 15

*The ratings are: 5 (very good), 4 (good), 3 (generally satisfactory), 2 (improvement necessary), 1 (major improvement necessary), and 0 (urgent improvement needed).

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencySprotbrough
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice