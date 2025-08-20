Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Newton Arms at Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on July 15
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: China Town 2000 at 73 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on July 15
• Rated 3: Get Stuffed Bawtry Ltd at 5 Scot Lane, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on July 15
*The ratings are: 5 (very good), 4 (good), 3 (generally satisfactory), 2 (improvement necessary), 1 (major improvement necessary), and 0 (urgent improvement needed).