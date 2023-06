Food hygiene ratings given to seven Doncaster establishments - ranging from 5 down to 1

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Central Childrens Centre at Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on June 19

The latest ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Waterfront Restaurant at The Hub Doncaster College, Chappell Drive, Doncaster; rated on April 27

• Rated 4: Georgian Patisserie at 55 Upper South Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Red Bear at The Green, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Munchez at 1 Cleveland Street, Doncaster; rated on April 27