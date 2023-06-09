Food hygiene ratings given to nine Doncaster establishments - eight with top marks

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: The Pretty Boat Cafe at DN8 ; rated on June 5

Nine establishments were rated for their food hygiene

• Rated 5: Brew Box at Old Bill Sandwich Box, Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Brodsworth Hall Tea Rooms at Brodsworth Hall, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on May 19

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Lakeside Beefeater at Lakeside Beefeater And Premier Inn, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: The Old George at Broad Lane, Sykehouse, Doncaster; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: West End Working Mens Club at Cusworth Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on May 25

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Roman Fish Bar at 153 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 26