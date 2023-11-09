Food hygiene ratings given to eight Doncaster establishments - seven get top marks
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Da Leo at 4 East Laith Gate; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Bliss Coffee Shop at 11 Silver Street, Thorne; rated on October 19
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Manana Manana at 3-9 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: The Station Restaurant and Bar at Station Hotel, Station Road, Blaxton; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: The Winning Post Hotel at Warmsworth Road, Balby; rated on October 27
• Rated 4: The Leopard Hotel at 2 West Street; rated on October 4
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza King at Unit 2, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated November 7
• Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 65 Hall Gate; rated October 27