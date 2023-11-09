Food hygiene ratings given to eight Doncaster establishments - seven get top marks

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Da Leo at 4 East Laith Gate; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Bliss Coffee Shop at 11 Silver Street, Thorne; rated on October 19

Seven got a rating of five.

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Manana Manana at 3-9 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: The Station Restaurant and Bar at Station Hotel, Station Road, Blaxton; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: The Winning Post Hotel at Warmsworth Road, Balby; rated on October 27

• Rated 4: The Leopard Hotel at 2 West Street; rated on October 4

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza King at Unit 2, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated November 7