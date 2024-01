Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Doncaster establishments - 15 receiving top marks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Mcdonalds, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on January 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Sherwood Restaurants Ltd, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on January 2

Inspectors visited 17 establishments.

• Rated 5: Mcdonalds Restaurant at Mcdonalds, Malton Way, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster; rated on January 2

• Rated 5: Candy Corner Fisheries at Wroot; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: The Wellness Centre at 45 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on November 16

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on December 14

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Eat N Treat at Elite House, Kelham Street, Balby Carr, Doncaster; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: Homies at Elite House, Kelham Street, Balby Carr, Doncaster; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: Wonderful at 7 Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on December 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Gurkha Lounge at 199 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: La Pizza at 3 Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Spice Hut at 9 Finkle Court, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Lucky Garden at 52 Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on December 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Poseidon Fish Bar at 16 Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: China Wok at Askern Takeaway, Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated on December 5

• Rated 4: Golden Cod at 5 Finkle Street, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on November 23