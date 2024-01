New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Burger Place at Unit C5, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Wellingtons Cafe & Bistro at Cherry Lane Tickhill Garden Centre, Bawtry Road, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on January 11

Inspectors have rated 11 establishments in Doncaster.

• Rated 4: Dixies Cafe at 140 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on December 13

• Rated 4: Spice Library of Mexborough at 49 Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on December 12

• Rated 3: Mellors Catering at Rowena Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 15

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Banditos at 12 Cleveland Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: The Lockwood at 50 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Montagu Arms at Montagu Arms Hotel, High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The White Lady at Units 6 And 7, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on January 8

• Rated 4: The Doncaster Little Theatre at King Street, Doncaster; rated on December 13

Plus one rating for a takeaway: