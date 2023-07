The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Fishlake Mill Restaurant at Fishlake Mill, East Field Road, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Joanne's Tearoom at 2 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 28

The latest ratings

• Rated 5: Zaras at 1 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Packers Rest Restaurant at Anglo Beef Processors Ltd Westmoor Park, Lincolnshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 26

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Brodsworth Welfare Community Hub at Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: The Terminus Micro Pub at 2 New Hill, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: The House Martin at Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Imperial Club and Brewery at The Imperial Club, 11 Cliff Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 26

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cyprus Garden at 43 Cleveland Street, Doncaster; rated on June 15