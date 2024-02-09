Food hygiene ratings given - one receiving a 1 and a major restaurant chain given a 2.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: TGI Fridays at Unit 1, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated February 7

• Rated 5: La Fiesta at 45 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated January 22

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated January 22

• Rated 5: Taste Village Bistro at 9 The Parade, Church Street, Armthorpe; rated January 22

• Rated 2: Taco Bell Doncaster Lakeside at Unit 8, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated January 4

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! Doncaster at Tesco Extra, Balby; rated February 8

• Rated 1: Pizza Arden at 2a Jubilee Road, Wheatley; rated January 4