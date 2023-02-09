Food hygiene ratings between five and one handed to nine Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments.
Restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sizzlers at 50 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Cream Hut at Units B To D, The Hopwood Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Nuria's at 18-20 South Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on January 4
• Rated 3: Gunhills Cafe at Gunhills Lane, Armthorpe; rated on January 4
• Rated 1: The Blue Bell at Blue Bell Inn, Thorne Road, Blaxton; rated on January 4
Takeaways:
• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated January 25
• Rated 5: New York Pizza at Unit 2, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, Scawthorpe; rated January 16
• Rated 3: Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated January 4