Food hygiene ratings between five and one handed to nine Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments.

By Stephanie Bateman
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:28am

Restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sizzlers at 50 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Cream Hut at Units B To D, The Hopwood Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft; rated on January 13

Nine received ratings
• Rated 5: Nuria's at 18-20 South Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on January 5

• Rated 4: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate; rated on January 4

• Rated 3: Gunhills Cafe at Gunhills Lane, Armthorpe; rated on January 4

• Rated 1: The Blue Bell at Blue Bell Inn, Thorne Road, Blaxton; rated on January 4

Takeaways:

• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated January 25

• Rated 5: New York Pizza at Unit 2, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, Scawthorpe; rated January 16

• Rated 3: Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Ground Floor 1 Market Place, Selby Road, Askern; rated January 4

